Interboro High School Grad, DelCo Native David MacIntosh Dies, 36

David Samuel MacIntosh of Ridley Park, formerly of Norwood, died on March 12, 2021. He was 36 years old.

MacIntosh's obituary remembered him as someone who was "happy-go-lucky, generous, kind, an avid reader and Stephen King fan."

He graduated from Interboro High School in Prospect Park, his obit says.

He is survived by his fiancée, Erin McDermott; his parents Samuel and Joyce (née Cabry) MacIntosh; his grandmother Joan MacIntosh, and his devoted pets Herbie, Tully, Stevie, and Elvira; his siblings Jason and Molly Biddle, Michelle and Thomas Johnson, and Sam and Mia MacIntosh.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Breanna, Laci, Cassie, Noah, Abigail, Adalaine, Ruby and Mick; his future mother and siblings-in-law, Karen, John Jr., Ryan, Nick, and Emily McDermott, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Michael and Lynne Cabry and Samuel MacIntosh; his aunts Karen and Donna Cabry; and his cousin Sarah Markun.

Funeral services were held on March 17 at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home in Norwood.

