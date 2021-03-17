Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Obituaries

Interboro High School Grad, DelCo Native David MacIntosh Dies, 36

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
David S. MacIntosh
David S. MacIntosh Photo Credit: Dave MacIntosh Facebook

David Samuel MacIntosh of Ridley Park, formerly of Norwood, died on March 12, 2021. He was 36 years old. 

MacIntosh's obituary remembered him as someone who was "happy-go-lucky, generous, kind, an avid reader and Stephen King fan." 

He graduated from Interboro High School in Prospect Park, his obit says.

He is survived by his fiancée, Erin McDermott; his parents Samuel and Joyce (née Cabry) MacIntosh; his grandmother Joan MacIntosh, and his devoted pets Herbie, Tully, Stevie, and Elvira; his siblings Jason and Molly Biddle, Michelle and Thomas Johnson, and Sam and Mia MacIntosh.

He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Breanna, Laci, Cassie, Noah, Abigail, Adalaine, Ruby and Mick; his future mother and siblings-in-law, Karen, John Jr., Ryan, Nick, and Emily McDermott, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Michael and Lynne Cabry and Samuel MacIntosh; his aunts Karen and Donna Cabry; and his cousin Sarah Markun.

Funeral services were held on March 17 at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home in Norwood.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.