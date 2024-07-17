PhilaPort on the Delaware River will serve as the home port for Norwegian Cruise Line's Norweigan Jewel, according to port management.

The Norweigan Jewel will ferry up to 2,330 guests to Bermuda in 26 calls to Philadelphia scheduled from April to October 2026, said PhilaPort in a statement.

The ship will dock in Bermuda overnight during the planned seven-to-nine-day voyages, "giving guests more time to enjoy the island’s stunning turquoise waters and pink-sand beaches," management said.

Also planned are 10 and 11-day "open-jaw voyages" to Canada and New England beginning in September 2026, port officials added. For those cruises, the Norweigan Jewel will alternate home ports between Philly and Quebec City, with calls in Bar Harbor, Boston, Saguenay, Charlottetown, and Halifax.

Port officials believe the cruise operations will create some 2,000 "direct, indirect and induced" jobs by 2028, as well as up to $40 million in state and local tax revenue.

Philadelphia's hospitality industry, including restaurants and hotels, is also expected to benefit.

“As the first passenger cruise line to homeport in Philadelphia in many years, the arrival of Norwegian Jewel is a key milestone for NCL and our partners at the Port of Philadelphia,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests from the area and surrounding cities starting spring 2026 and offering them the vacation of a lifetime.”

In the meantime, the port will undergo "capital improvements" to handle the expected influx of passengers, officials added.

“We have been known as the fastest-growing cargo port in North America,” said Jeff Theobald, Executive Director and CEO of PhilaPort. “Now we are pleased to add tourism and cruises to our portfolio.”

