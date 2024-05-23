NJ Man Approaching Teens Under PA Bridge ID'd, Charged, Police Say

The incidents occurred on May 16 under the Broad Street Bridge in Oxford Borough, according to Crime Watch PA.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect and get witnesses to identify the suspect in a photo array, they said.

On Tuesday, May 21, Oxford police located the suspect under the bridge. He was identified as Christopher Rajiv Lachhu. He was charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a child, according to Crime Watch.

Lachhu was being held on $25,000 bail in Chester County Prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police at 610-268-3171,

