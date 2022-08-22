WINNER: PA Cash 5 Lottery Player In Delco Takes Home $767K

One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Delaware County is going home with $767,567.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Sunday, Aug. 21 drawing was sold at Getty Mart on Springfield Road in Clifton Heights, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were: 13-15-16-21-26.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

