Video Shows Capture Of Black Bear In Pennsylvania

Cecilia Levine
Firefighters move the bear to a tarp.
Firefighters move the bear to a tarp. Photo Credit: Clifton Heights FD

Video footage shows the capture of a black bear in a residential Pennsylvania neighborhood overnight (scroll for video).

Clifton heights police and firefighters joined the state game wardens at a home on the 200 block of West Baltimore Pike in Delaware County, where the bear can be seen scurrying down a tree.

The video cuts to the bear laying at the bottom of the tree, and officials moving him onto an orange tarp to transfer him to a vehicle.

"The bear will be checked and then released in a less populated area," the Clifton Heights FD said.

