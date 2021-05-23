Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Upper Darby Man, 37, Dies In Jersey Shore Jet Ski Accident

Cecilia Levine
Ocean City PD (stock photo)
Ocean City PD (stock photo) Photo Credit: Ocean City PD Facebook

A 37-year-old man from Pennsylvania riding a jet ski on the Jersey Shore fell off, suffered a medical episode and died in the water Saturday, authorities said.

New Jersey State Troopers responded to the bay area on reports of a boating accident on the 300 block of Bay Avenue in Ocean City just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

An investigation found that Donald Walters, of Upper Darby, fell off a jet ski and suffered an undisclosed medical episode while in the water, Goez said.

Walters transported Shore Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead. 

The accident remains under investigation.

