UPenn Scientists Develop 'Promising' New Flu Vaccine

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania are seeing "promising results" in the early testing phases of an experimental mRNA-based influenza vaccine.

In a statement on Friday, Nov. 25, Penn Medicine scientists said initial models suggest the new vaccine "provided broad protection" against "otherwise lethal" strains of the flu.

The experimental jab is powered by the same mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, researchers added.

“The idea here is to have a vaccine that will give people a baseline level of immune memory to diverse flu strains, so that there will be far less disease and death when the next flu pandemic occurs,” said Dr. Scott Hensley, a senior author of the study.

The team is now preparing for human clinical trials, Hensely added.

