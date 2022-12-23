Two Holiday Travelers Caught With Loaded Guns At Philly Airport, TSA Says

Two travelers were arrested in two separate instances for trying to bring loaded guns onto their flights at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, authorities say.

A woman from Phoenixville was found with a .38 caliber revolver loaded with two rounds in her carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Dec. 22, Transportation Security Administration officials said in a release.

Sometime later, a man from Bel Air, Maryland was caught with a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack, the agency added.

Both guns were spotted via the X-ray scanner, TSA wrote. Security guards contacted Philadelphia police who arrested both travelers at the scene.

The incidents were unrelated, and officials have not released the names of the accused. The TSA said both people could face a $15,000 "federal financial civil penalty."

According to the agency, 44 guns have been seized from travelers at Philly International in 2022 as of Friday, Dec. 23. That's more than the 39 guns that were seized last year, and more than were taken at any point since 2017, TSA officials added.

Federal aviation guidelines do permit travelers to bring their guns with them, but not when they're loaded and never in a carry-on.

To learn more, visit TSA.gov.

