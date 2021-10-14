Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Pagans Leader From Long Island Gets Nearly 3 Years For Gun Found In NJ Stop Following PA Party
News

These Are The 10 Safest Towns In PA, Website Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Lower Salford Township ranked eighth in Safewise's new list of the top 50 safest towns in Pennsylvania.
Lower Salford Township ranked eighth in Safewise's new list of the top 50 safest towns in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A new report from Safewise determined the 50 safest towns in Pennsylvania, with several Daily Voice coverage area towns ranking among the top 10.

The Keystone State continues to have lower crime rates than the rest of the country, and its safest cities report fewer than five crimes per 1,000 people on average, the website says citing FBI crime report data.

They also detailed Pennsylvanians' concerns about violent crime, property crime, package theft, and gun violence.

Here are the 10 safest towns:

1. Luzerne Township, (Fayette County)

2. Jackson Township (Luzerne County)

3. Brecknock Township (Berks County)

4. Upper Providence Township (Delaware County)

5. Buckingham Township (Bucks County)

6. Millcreek Township (Lebanon County)

7. East Brandywine Township (Chester County)

8. Lower Salford Township (Montgomery County)

9. Spring Township (Centre County)

10. West Cocalico Township (Lancaster County)

Click here for the full list curated by Safewise.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Delaware Daily Voice!

Serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.