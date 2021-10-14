These Are The 10 Safest Towns In PA, Website Says

A new report from Safewise determined the 50 safest towns in Pennsylvania, with several Daily Voice coverage area towns ranking among the top 10.

The Keystone State continues to have lower crime rates than the rest of the country, and its safest cities report fewer than five crimes per 1,000 people on average, the website says citing FBI crime report data.

They also detailed Pennsylvanians' concerns about violent crime, property crime, package theft, and gun violence.

Here are the 10 safest towns:

1. Luzerne Township, (Fayette County)

2. Jackson Township (Luzerne County)

3. Brecknock Township (Berks County)

4. Upper Providence Township (Delaware County)

5. Buckingham Township (Bucks County)

6. Millcreek Township (Lebanon County)

7. East Brandywine Township (Chester County)

8. Lower Salford Township (Montgomery County)

9. Spring Township (Centre County)

10. West Cocalico Township (Lancaster County)

Click here for the full list curated by Safewise.

