Suburban Philly Girl Dies Doing TikTok 'Blackout Challenge'

A Pennsylvania family is raising awareness to a TikTok challenge that left their 10-year-old daughter dead.

Nylah Anderson, 10, was found unconscious in her Chester bedroom Dec. 12 after trying the "Blackout Challenge," which encourages participants to hold their breath until they pass out.

Nylah was rushed to a local hospital where she died.

The girl's mom, Tawainna Anderson, urged parents to check on their children.

"You never know what you might find on their phones," she told ABC7. "You wouldn't think 10-year-olds would try this. They're trying because they're kids and they don't know better."

Nylah's obituary says she attended the Chester Community Charter School, where she loved learning languages. Services are set for Dec. 23.

A GoFundMe was set for Taiwanna to help with funeral expenses.

"Imagine planning for your precious daughter’s funeral right now on the heels of the holidays," the page reads.

"Please help support this family as they move through an unfathomable loss. Nyla Anderson Asphyxiated herself, in her bedroom, while her family was home, by holding her breath during the challenge.

"An absolutely heartbreaking and devastating loss for this family."

