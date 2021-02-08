Sticky Situation: Woman Hospitalized After Substituting Gorilla Glue For Hairspray

A Louisiana woman affectionately dubbed "Gorilla Glue Girl" is going viral for a sticky situation that landed her in the hospital.

When 40-year-old Tessica Brown ran out of Got2Be hairspray about a month ago, she resorted to Gorilla Glue spray instead.

"Bad, bad, bad idea," she said teary-eyed on a TikTok video that had been seen 20 million times as of Monday night. "I've washed it 15 times and it don't move."

Seeking some relief, Brown went to a nearby hospital and was sent home with products to help break down the glue, she said in a YouTube update.

Women from around the world sympathized with Brown.

"My scalp feels suffocated after a day of slick hair," I can’t even imagine the discomfort," one wrote on YouTube. "Praying for you sis."

"There has to be something that breaks down this damn glue," another said. "Wtf is it made of?! 😩 I feel so bad for her 😩😔."

More than $12,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Brown as of Monday evening.

Gorilla Glue recently released a statement saying it was "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair."

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

