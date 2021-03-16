President Biden Talks COVID-19 Relief Package During Visit To Black-Owned PA Business

President Joe Biden visited a small business in Delaware County Tuesday afternoon to discuss the recent COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress.

Biden made a stop at Smith Flooring, a Black-owned union-operated business on Townsend Street in Chester around 3:30 p.m, 6abc says.

Smith Flooring received Paycheck Protection Program loans and qualifies for additional programs under the American Rescue Plan, according to a statement released by White House officials.

The company received its second PPP loan during the Biden-Harris administration’s two-week exclusive period for small businesses with 20 or fewer employees, the statement said.

Biden was joined by owners Kristin and James Smith, and Congresswomen Chrissy Houlahan, and Mary Gay Scanlon.

Here with the wonderful owners of Smith Flooring and my good friend and colleague Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon in Chester, PA. We are ready for our President! Posted by U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Biden went on to discuss how the benefits of the American Rescue Plan, which includes $1,400 checks, a child tax credit, a $300 weekly boost to unemployment benefits, and PPP loans, will boost the nation, specifically small businesses, into economic recovery.

"Thank you for helping minority small businesses. It means a lot that you're here. Not many people come around and stop here, so we're just grateful for the things that you're doing," Kristin Smith said.

Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland told 6abc that the City of Chester will receive $31.8 million of aid.

Click here to watch the full conference posted by C-SPAN.

