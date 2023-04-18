Pizza Deliveryman Trips Suspect In High-Speed DelCo Chase (VIDEO)

Authorities in Brookhaven Borough were pursuing a suspect on a residential street when the man jumped out of his vehicle and fled in the opposite direction on foot, as seen in a TikTok posted by Cocco's Pizza of Aston.

Meanwhile, Cocco's delivery driver Tyler Morrell was approaching a house on the block with a freshly-made pie. As the suspect runs by the customer's home, doorbell camera footage shows Morrell run up to the sidewalk and trip the fleeing suspect.

"Special shoutout to our delivery driver Tyler, who assisted the Brookhaven police today, and STILL delivered the food unharmed!!" wrote Cocco's in a Facebook post that has since garnered over 250,000 views.

"Thank you, sir, for the assist," Brookhaven police commended the pizza man. "If you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people."

Brookhaven-area residents and fans of Cocco's chimed in on social media to laud Tyler for a job well done.

"Delco pride on this one," wrote a Facebook commenter. "Give that guy a raise and put him in for an award."

"Invite him to Eagles training camp!" joked another on TikTok. "Dude didn’t even drop the pizza!"

For his trouble, Morrell was awarded a certificate of recognition from Keep Delco Smiling, a 501(c)(3) non-profit community group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.