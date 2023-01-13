Philly's Meek Mill Pardoned By Outgoing Gov. Wolf

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill was pardoned by Gov. Tom Wolf just days before the Democrat is slated to leave office.

Mill commemorated the occasion on social media early on Friday, Jan. 13.

The vacated offenses were weapons and drug charges filed in 2008, according to 6abc. Court records for the case were not immediately available.

Gov. Wolf noted that his final round of 369 pardons brings his career total to 2,540 — more than any governor in Pennsylvania's history, according to his office.

"I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact," he wrote. "Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it."

