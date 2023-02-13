Philly Native And ASL Interpreter Justina Miles Won Big With Viewers

The Philadelphia Eagles played their hardest at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, but they were the only locals to take the field.

Justina Miles — who pulled double-duty offering American Sign Language interpretations of Sheryl Lee Ralph's pregame rendition of "Lift Every Voice And Sing" and Rihanna's halftime performance — is a Philly native, according to the National Association for the Deaf.

During the halftime show, viewers took to social media to shout out Miles' memorable interpretation.

It was her first time on the big stage, but Miles has been giving ASL interpretations of live performances for some time, NAD says. She interpreted at a concert for rapper Lil Nas X in October and went viral performing a TikTok dance in 2020.

According to NAD, Miles is an athlete herself. She represented Team USA at the 2021-2022 Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil and took home the silver medal with the rest of the women's 4x100 track relay team, the association said.

While she's originally from the City of Brotherly Love, Miles is presently a nursing student and cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland, the group said.

Justina "lives to dance and creatively express through music and sign language," the NAD wrote.

