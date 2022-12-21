Manayunk Water Main Break Floods Philly Streets: Report

Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Mac Bullock
Fire and utility crews worked to fix a water main break in Philadelphia's Manayunk section Wednesday morning.
Fire and utility crews worked to fix a water main break in Philadelphia's Manayunk section Wednesday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A water main break in Philadelphia's Manayunk section caused the streets to flood early on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a report by 6abc.

The break occurred on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, and water was seen pooling in gutters while fire and utility crews worked the scene at about 9 a.m., the outlet wrote. 

Philadelphia Water Department officials were not immediately available for comment. 

This is a developing story. 

Click here for the full report from 6abc. 

