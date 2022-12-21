Manayunk Water Main Break Floods Philly Streets: Report

A water main break in Philadelphia's Manayunk section caused the streets to flood early on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a report by 6abc.

The break occurred on the 100 block of Conarroe Street, and water was seen pooling in gutters while fire and utility crews worked the scene at about 9 a.m., the outlet wrote.

Philadelphia Water Department officials were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.

