Lucky $150K Lottery Ticket Sold At Suburban Philly ShopRite

Nicole Acosta
ShopRite, 5005 Edgmont Avenue, Brookhaven
ShopRite, 5005 Edgmont Avenue, Brookhaven Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

The ticket for the Wednesday, Sept. 29 drawing was sold at ShopRite on Edgmont Avenue in Brookhaven (Delaware County).

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-7-11-17-32, and the red Powerball 11 to win $150,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

