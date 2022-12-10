Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger.

Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.

Tinicum police were not immediately available for comment.

The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later. Authorities told 6ABC that Blount opened fire but was subdued after a bullet grazed his head.

He remains in police custody, according to court records, and is charged with several counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, among other felonies. Bail is set at $2.5 million, the records show.

Archival filings show Blount was previously charged with attempted murder and assault in 1997.

In a GoFundMe campaign organized by loved ones, Masciulli's family said the shooter was also employed at the FedEx warehouse.

"Bart was leaving work at a FedEx location in Philadelphia when a coworker approached his vehicle and shot and killed him," the page reads.

Masciulli is survived by three adult children and a wife, loved ones added.

More than $5,700 had been raised on the GoFundMe as of Wednesday, Oct. 12.

In a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer, FedEx said it was cooperating with police investigators.

