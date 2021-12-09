Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
I-95 Reopens After Crash In Delaware County

Nicole Acosta
Photo Credit: Pixabay/Clker-Free-Vector-Images

A portion of I-95 in Delaware County has reopened after a Thursday morning crash involving multiple vehicles, multiple news reports say.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, according to CBS3 and NBC10.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or how serious their injuries were.

However, the Delaware County Emergency Services Facebook page posted about a "fatal accident on I-95." It was not immediately clear if it was referencing the same crash.

The collision is under investigation.

