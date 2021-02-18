Ex-Pennsylvania Gym Teacher Gets 10 Years For Sexually Assaulting Teen Student

An ex Pennsylvania gym teacher is facing five to 10 years behind bars and will register as a sex offender for the rest of her life for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old male student, The Meadville Tribune reports.

Rochelle Cressman, 34, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in May 2019 for sexually assaulting the teen multiple times from September 2018 to April 2019, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet.

The former Titusville Middle School gym teacher reportedly initiated the incidents, which occurred at her former Oil Creek Township home and another house in Titusville, reports say.

Cressman worked for Titusville Area School District from August 2009 until April 2019 before the school board confirmed her resignation in May 2019.

Her then-husband testified in a court hearing in December 2020 saying he found messages in May 2019 between his wife and the boy on his wife's unlocked messaging watch, the news outlet reports.

Her then-husband stated he later notified Crawford County Children and Youth Services and state police, the news outlet reports.

Cressman was sentenced Tuesday by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens to a total of five to 10 years in state prison followed by 10 years of probation for three felony counts of statutory sexual assault, the news outlet reports.

