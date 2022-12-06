Ex-BF ID'd As DelCo Arsonist Responsible For Fire That Killed Woman's Sister: Report

A new report by CBS News has identified the arsonist accused of causing the blaze that killed a Delaware County woman with cerebral palsy as the ex-boyfriend of the victim's older sister.

Aaron Clark allegedly sent threats to the family before the Sunday, Dec. 4 fire broke out at their Sharon Avenue home in Darby Township, the outlet says citing sources in law enforcement.

Olivia Drasher, 20, was not able to escape the blaze and her aid was hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save her, according to a GoFundMe campaign started by Drasher's sister.

In the campaign, Amira Rogers says the fire was, in fact, started by her ex-boyfriend, who she says was abusive and stalked her while she was at work.

"This man was harassing me where I work at the post office because I did not want to be with him anymore," Amira wrote. "He was abusive and I wanted to get away from him."

As a result of the fire, the Drasher family is now displaced, Amira wrote.

"We are working with the police to get justice, but we are now homeless," she said on GoFundMe. "Due to Olivia’s medical condition, we were not able to obtain life insurance for her yet."

The family is seeking emergency funds to keep them afloat as they navigate the crises.

"The money for this GoFundMe will be used to pay for Olivia’s funeral services and burial, and also to help us find a new home," Amira said.

"We don’t have anything but the clothes on our backs. Any amount that anyone can contribute is greatly appreciated."

Click here to support the Drasher family on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.