Eight Gamblers Banned From PA Casinos For Leaving Children Unattended, Officials Say

Eight Pennsylvania parents are banned from visiting casinos in the state after leaving their children unattended to gamble, state officials have announced.

The Gaming Control Board permanently forbade all eight patrons from gambling in any Commonwealth casino, it said in a release on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

In one case, authorities said a man left five children with ages ranging from 3 to 11 alone in the car for 25 minutes while he played table games at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester.

Another Harrah's patron allegedly left her 12-year-old daughter unattended in the car for nearly an hour while she tried her luck on the slot machines.

At the Valley Forge Casino Resort in Montgomery County, officials said a man left his 12-year-old alone in the parking garage while he gambled in the sports book for about 10 minutes.

Three children aged 10, 12, and 13 were left alone for about 12 minutes while their father observed table games at the Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino, as well, authorities said.

Another woman was found to have left her 9-year-old child unattended while she played slot machines at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County, the board said.

Three other instances of unattended children were reported at Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie and at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, according to the release. All casino patrons in Pennsylvania are prohibited from leaving children unattended in parking garages, hotels, or anywhere on resort grounds, the board added.

Officials said the offense could also carry criminal penalties, though it's not clear if any of the banned patrons were charged.

