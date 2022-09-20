Delco Shop Has Best Hoagies On Earth, Publication Says

A shop in the Philadelphia suburbs is where you should be headed if you want the best hoagie on the planet, according to Food Network Magazine.

Phil & Jim's Steaks & Hoagies on Edgemont Avenue in Parkside was recognized by the publication this month for its "Italian Special" sandwich, 6abc reports.

The hoagie is made up of the following ingredients, all on a 12" roll:

Ham

Hot Cap

Genoa Salami

Provolone Cheese

Peppered Ham

Onions

Tomatoes

Pickles

Lettuce

Oil

Oregano

Sweet or Hot Peppers

Phil Cerami and Jim Landis founded the food joint in 1962, based on their version of the famous Cheesesteak sandwich, according to its website.

The business even claims to have "the best cheesesteaks and hoagies in the region, period." It looks like they were right.

Gia Miller, a current co-owner, told 6abc that their customers would have to agree, having waited up to an hour for their orders.

