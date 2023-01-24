Delco Middle Schooler Test Positive For Tuberculosis: Health Department

A person who attends Penn Wood Middle School in Darby Township has tested positive for tuberculosis, the Delaware County Health Department has announced.

Officials said they are working with William Penn School District administrators to identify any students or staff who may have been exposed to the disease.

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a bacterial infection that commonly affects the lungs, and can be deadly if not properly treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is important for parents who are concerned they or their children may have been in close contact to know that not all exposures become sick," the Department said in a statement.

While TB is spread similarly to a cold or the flu, officials say it isn't nearly as contagious. One would need to have close, prolonged contact with an infected person — up to 15 hours within a week — in order to contract the illness.

Presently, the Health Department said it is identifying potential exposures and reaching out to those individuals to arrange testing. In the meantime, students and staff will continue "active learning in the school setting."

For more information on the Penn Wood Middle School case, call the Department's Wellness Line from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at 484-276-2100, or email DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us.

To learn more about TB, visit cdc.gov.

