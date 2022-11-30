CDC To Test Philly Wastewater For Polio Virus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are partnering with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to collect and test wastewater for the polio virus, officials say.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the CDC said Philadelphia is one of several communities taking part in wastewater analysis testing. The findings will help public health officials identify "communities of concern" which may be at risk for contracting polio, and will guide their future vaccination efforts, the agency said.

Polio has resurfaced as a public health concern since July, when officials in New York confirmed the first case of paralytic polio seen in that state in nearly a decade, as Daily Voice reported.

"Wastewater testing can be an important tool to help us understand if poliovirus may be circulating in communities in certain circumstances,” said CDC official Dr. José R. Romero.

“Vaccination remains the best way to prevent another case of paralytic polio, and it is critically important that people get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their communities against this devastating disease.”

