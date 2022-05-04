Contact Us
Body Found In PA River Might Be Missing Man: Report

Jillian Pikora
Thomas Yerrick
Thomas Yerrick Photo Credit: Twitter/Scranton police department

A body found in a Pennsylvania river might be that of a man reported missing, reports WNEP citing police.

Moosic police shut down Minooka Avenue after a passerby walking along the river spotted the body in the Lackawanna River near the intersection of Minooka Avenue just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Apr.5, and Lackawanna Avenue, the outlet reports citing Moosic police.

Thomas Yerrick, 70, of Scranton, has not been seen since Sunday around 3:45 p.m., and an alert was issued for help locating him on Monday evening by Scranton police. 

His car and backpack were found nearby where the body was discovered, reports WNEP.

If you see Yerrick call 911, 570-348-4141, or 570-348-4134 extension 0.

Click here to read more from WNEP.

