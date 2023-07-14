Mostly Cloudy 88°

Nether Providence Mourns 'Best Public Works Director Around,' Dead At 58

Darryl Dixon Sr., the beloved Public Works Director for Nether Providence, died after a period of illness on Saturday, July 8, according to Township officials. He was 58.

Darryl Dixon Sr. Photo Credit: Facebook/Nether Providence Township
Dixon worked for 33 years in service of Nether Providence, first as a laborer in the Public Works department and then as Assistant Director before earning the top seat, said Township leaders. 

"Arguably the most important person in the Township, Darryl led countless projects that made the community a better place," municipal officials said in a statement. 

"Whether you realize it or not, everywhere you look in the Township has seen the benefits of his work."

Nether Providence police said the department had lost "an amazing person and friend."

"He was a piece of us here at the police department, seeing him every morning and knowing he was a phone call away," NPPD said. 

"He would take care of anything you needed, at anytime, day or night. A downright great guy whom you wanted around you."

Garden City Fire Company in Wallingford and the South Media Fire Company also posted tributes in the late Public Works Director's memory. 

According to his Facebook profile, Dixon lived in Media and was originally from Coatesville. 

"Darryl was a kind, generous, loving person. His easy-going personality brightened everyone’s day," township leaders said.

"Most important, he was an amazing father, husband, and friend. He has made a lasting impact on the lives of so many in Nether Providence."

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 22 at Sapovitz Park in Wallingford. 

