Contact Us
Delaware Daily Voice serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Neighbors

Delco Cops Commended For Rescuing 'Person In Crisis' On Train Tracks

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Officers James Mansfield (left) and Nicholas Denton (right) of the Prospect Park Police Department
Officers James Mansfield (left) and Nicholas Denton (right) of the Prospect Park Police Department Photo Credit: Facebook/Chief Dave Madonna- Prospect Park Police

Two policemen in Delaware County were commended by the top brass for their "outstanding and compassionate work" assisting a resident in crisis on Thursday, March 30. 

Officers James Mansfield and Nicholas Denton of the Prospect Park Police Department received praise from Chief Dave Madonna for rescuing the resident, who "was going through a difficult situation" near Amtrak rails in the borough, the chief said in a statement.

Mansfield and Denton halted all train service in the area and spoke compassionately with the resident at length, Madonna wrote.

"After a period of time and some conversation, the person decided to, thankfully, seek treatment," the chief wrote. "I cannot thank these officers enough for their professional response and for their willingness to ensure the safety of another."

If you or someone you know are in crisis or need to talk, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 988. Find more resources at 988lifeline.org. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.