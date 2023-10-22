Missing Kentucky Rapist Thought To Be In Delaware County, Police Say

Eric Scott Jones, 45, no longer lives at the address he last provided in December 2019, said troopers in a release.

Jones was convicted of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy in Kentucky in 2002, according to the Pennsylvania Megan's Law website.

He now faces felony charges for failing to re-register and is sought on an arrest warrant, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP station in Media at 610-558-7081 or submit a tip through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers webpage.

