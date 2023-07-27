Man Shot Dead Outside Philadelphia YMCA ID'd

Sadiq Dove of Grays Ferry was on the 900 block of South 17th Street when four armed men pulled up in a car and opened fire around 7:15 p.m., the department told Daily Voice.

He was shot "multiple times in the head and legs" and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a half hour later, police said.

The four suspects were said to be driving a gray SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango.

Three suspects were described as wearing dark clothes with masks and gloves and armed with guns. Police said they were black men with thin builds between 18 and 25.

No description was available for the fourth suspect who was driving the car, they added.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

