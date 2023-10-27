Man Robs Delco Bank With His Mother In The Car: Police

Authorities say Glen Allen Mokshefski arrived at the Santander Bank, 116 W. Township Line Road, around 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.

He fled the bank with an "undetermined sum of U.S. currency" and was seen getting into a gray Mitsubishi Mirage with an "elderly white female" in the passenger seat, Haverford police said.

The Mitsubishi fled the bank when officers arrived but was stopped just a few blocks away near the corner of Township Line Road and Bryan Street, per authorities.

Mokshefski was identified and charged with felony robbery and related counts, police said. His mother was briefly taken into custody but released when investigators determined she was uninvolved in the heist.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 3, according to court records.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.