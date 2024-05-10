Overcast 50°

Man Killed, 10-Year-Old Hurt In Philadelphia Shooting: Authorities

City police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, including a 10-year-old girl, according to officials. 

West Passyunk Avenue and South 61st Street; PPD

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police
Authorities said gunfire rang out at West Passyunk Avenue and South 61st Street around 8:45 p.m. Thursday night. 

Police arrived to find a 23-year-old man dead in a white Chevrolet in the intersection. 

The 10-year-victim suffered a graze wound to her head and was hospitalized in stable condition, PPD said. Another man, 47, is in critical condition after being struck in the upper left back. 

The Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information should call 215-686-8477. 

