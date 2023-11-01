A Few Clouds 46°

Man 'Dragged Several Hundred Feet' During Deadly Hit-Run In Philadelphia: Police

A pedestrian in Philadelphia was dragged hundreds of feet to his death in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning, Nov. 1, according to city police. 

<p>Suspect vehicle in the deadly Nov. 1 hit-and-run in Philadelphia.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
It happened near the intersection of East Lehigh Avenue and Emerald Street around 3 a.m., the department said. 

The victim was using the crosswalk when a black SUV ran the red light and hit him, said police. He was dragged along for "several hundred feet" on the 1900 block of East Lehigh Avenue, they added. 

Authorities said the 33-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later. His name was not reported. 

The driver was last seen speeding westbound on East Lehigh Avenue, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

