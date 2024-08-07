Man, 25, Fatally Shot In Back In Philly: Police

At 1:23 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded for a person with a gun on the 1400 block of North 54th Street, in the 19th District.

Police transported the victim, who had a gunshot wound to his back, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injury at 1:51 p.m.

The scene is being held, no weapon was recovered, and no arrest at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). As in all homicide cases in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

