Lulu Lemon Heist Leads To High-Speed Chase, Four Arrests In Philly Suburbs: Police

Police were called about a theft at the Concord Township Lulu Lemon around 1:45 p.m., authorities said in a release. The suspects had grabbed $5,000 in merchandise and absconded in a gray Subaru Legacy, state police said.

After a brief search, authorities spotted the Subaru heading east on Route 322 toward I-95, troopers wrote. Police tried to stop the car but it continued to flee "at a high rate of speed" before merging onto I-95 North, according to the release.

The Subaru weaved through traffic and drove along the shoulder while trying to outrun police, authorities said. After "attempting to switch lanes recklessly" and colliding with an Audi sedan, the car was finally stopped by a trooper's PIT maneuver, police said.

The four suspects allegedly gave fake names and "claimed to be juveniles" when apprehended, but were eventually identified using fingerprints, officials said.

Tanya Little, 22, Bilgis Rawls, 18, Mikhail Bowers, 19, and Briell Hargrove, 22, were all taken to Delaware County Prison, police said. The Subaru was confiscated pending the application of a search warrant.

