Jabz Boxing Invites Delaware County Residents to Enter the Ring

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Jabz Boxing in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.
Jabz Boxing in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Jabz Boxing, a boxing-inspired, circuit-style workout studio is opening at Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center in Delaware County.

The franchise's owners signed a lease agreement for a new location between Drexel Hill and Havertown on Wednesday.

With a focus on developing fitness rather than fighters, the fitness center will host classes led by nationally-certified coaches.

The local franchise is run by two women and Jabz enthusiasts. Owner Shannon Crowley, is a Temple and Cabrini University graduate with more than a decade of experience in teaching and eight years as a business owner. Christina Cunningham will manage the Jabz Boxing Drexel Hill.

Cunningham comes from a prestigious athletic background with experience competing in more than 25 triathlons, including Ironman Lake Placid in 2018, as well as qualifying and running in both the Boston Marathon and the Philadelphia Marathon.

Jabz Boxing already has locations in Ridley Park, Aston and Voorhees, Pennsylvania; in addition to over 20 franchise locations open or in development in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, Utah and Maryland.

To learn more about Jabz Boxing visit www.jabzboxing.com.

