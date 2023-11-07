Late Delco Dad Leaves Behind Infant, Pregnant Wife

A Delaware County native, McKnight attended both St. Francis of Assisi School and Springfield High School before continuing his studies at Pennsylvania State University, relatives said in his obit.

It was during his time as a Nittany Lion that Ryan met his future wife, Colleen "Bean" Lake, according to loved ones.

"Ryan found his perfect match and his greatest love when he met 'Bean,'" said Molly Stefanski on GoFundMe.

"Ryan’s devotion to Bean was unparalleled and their relationship was truly a gift to their wide circle of friends and their extraordinary tight-knit families," she wrote. "'Bean-and-McKnight' has been a seemingly single word since the day they found each other."

The couple welcomed their first son, Seamus, in June 2022, and were expecting another when Ryan passed.

"Ryan was the most incredible, devoted, and loving father to Seamus," wrote Stefanski on GoFundMe. "He was excitedly preparing to do it all over again very soon: Colleen and Ryan’s second son is expected in November."

Stefanski and others are seeking donations on the crowdfunding site to benefit Ryan's wife and children. As of Tuesday, Nov. 7, the effort has raised a staggering $334,000.

In his professional life, Ryan worked most recently in sales for Cintas Corporation in Aston, according to his obituary. He was previously in landscape design and worked for Burkholder Brothers Landscape Company of Malvern, loved ones added.

In addition to his wife, son, and expected child, Ryan is survived by his parents, Kevin J. and Sharon (nee Hennelly) McKnight, brothers Kevin and Liam McKnight, parents-in-law Kevin and Christine (nee Heilmann) Lake, and many loving extended relatives and friends, his obituary says.

A memorial service was held at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Springfield on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Click here to support Ryan McKnight's memorial fund on GoFundMe.com or click here to read his full obituary from Stretch Funeral Home of Havertown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.