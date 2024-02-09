Partly Cloudy 55°

SHARE

Know Them? Delco Duo Wanted For Murder, Troopers Say

Two men wanted for homicide in Delaware County are sought by Pennsylvania State Police. 

Naere Shamir Alexander-Thorpe and Jamade Imira McMillian.

Naere Shamir Alexander-Thorpe and Jamade Imira McMillian.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Naere Shamir Alexander-Thorpe, 25, and Jamade Imira McMillian, 24, both have ties to Delco, Delaware state, and "surrounding states," troopers said. 

In addition to the murder charges, both men are accused of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons charges, according to authorities. 

Alexander-Thorpe, of Upland, is said to be 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds. He was last seen with "ear-length" hair. McMillian, of Aston, is described as 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with "close-cut hair," state police said. 

Court records show the charges stem from an alleged incident last Oct. 21. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Media Barracks at 610-558-7096 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward. 

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE