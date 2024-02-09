Know Them? Delco Duo Wanted For Murder, Troopers Say

Naere Shamir Alexander-Thorpe, 25, and Jamade Imira McMillian, 24, both have ties to Delco, Delaware state, and "surrounding states," troopers said.

In addition to the murder charges, both men are accused of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons charges, according to authorities.

Alexander-Thorpe, of Upland, is said to be 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds. He was last seen with "ear-length" hair. McMillian, of Aston, is described as 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with "close-cut hair," state police said.

Court records show the charges stem from an alleged incident last Oct. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP's Media Barracks at 610-558-7096 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.