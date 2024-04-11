Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, 21, of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with Violation of the Uniformed Firearms Act (VUFA), possessing an instrument of crime, VUFA on streets, and evading arrest, city police said.

Gunfire between two groups rang out out just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, during the celebration on 47th and Wyalusing Avenue, police said.

A 22-year-old black male was struck in the stomach and a 15-year-old black male being struck in the right ring finger. The 22-year-old male was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by Philadelphia Police and the 15-year-old male was transported to Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia (CHOP) by PFD medics. Both were listed in stable condition.

A third individual, a 15-year-old black male, armed with a firearm, was shot once in the left arm and once in the left leg by a Philadelphia Police Officer. He was quickly disarmed and taken to Presbyterian Hospital by the discharging officer in stable condition. He is being held as a prisoner.

While officers were responding to this active shooting scene, a 15-year-old girl was struck by a Philadelphia Police patrol wagon. She was taken to CHOP by PFD medics, where she was listed in stable condition with a fractured leg.

In addition to Oglesby-Hicks, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

