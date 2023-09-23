Jason Kelce Sponsors New Haverford Police K9

Two-year-old Winnie joined the Haverford police force this week due to a partnership between Steve Videon, of Videon Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep & Ram, and football player Kelce.

The pup was acquired from Pacific Coast K-9 this year and is a single-purpose narcotics detection dog. She just graduated from Iron Rose K9 Academy and is already out on the street with her handler, Ofc. Patterson.

Kelce met Winnie, Patterson, and the Videon team — and Winnie showed off her impressive skills and affectionate demeanor, the Haverford police force said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.