I-95 Murder: 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized On Stretch Of Upper Chichester Highway

A 41-year-old man from Brookhaven was killed and a 42-year-old man from Chester City was hospitalized after both were shot in a vehicle on the northbound side of the highway in Upper Chichester around 1:20 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The passenger was rushed to Crozer Medical Center and the highway was closed for the criminal investigation, police said. The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to call PSP at 484-840-1000

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.