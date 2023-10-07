Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 69°

I-95 Murder: 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized On Stretch Of Upper Chichester Highway

Police are investigating after two people were shot in a vehicle on Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
A 41-year-old man from Brookhaven was killed and a 42-year-old man from Chester City was hospitalized after both were shot in a vehicle on the northbound side of the highway in Upper Chichester around 1:20 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The passenger was rushed to Crozer Medical Center and the highway was closed for the criminal investigation, police said. The roadway has since reopened.

Anyone with information is urged to call PSP at 484-840-1000

