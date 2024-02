It happened during the morning rush hour around 7:30 a.m., SEPTA said.

"Amtrak mistakenly routed a Center City-bound SEPTA Regional Rail train to a dead track that was not receiving power," a spokesperson wrote.

The marooned passengers were rescued when a second train was brought in and shuttled them to 30th Street Station, SEPTA said.

No one was injured and there was "never a chance of a collision," the spokesperson added.

