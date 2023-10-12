Homicide Investigation: Delco Woman, 34, Found Dead In Apartment

Shante Whitaker was found unconscious and bleeding from her head at her 1239 Curran Street apartment Monday night, Oct. 9, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found a bullet hole on the wall in the room where she was discovered as well as "several spent shell casings" outside the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chester police detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420 or Delaware County detective William Murphy at 610-891-5262

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.