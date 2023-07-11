Gunpoint Kidnapping Victim Saved By Bank Tellers In Delco: Police

The victim was near Milford Drive and Sundor Circle in Marple picking up a friend when he was boxed in by another car on Monday, July 10, township police said in a release.

Two suspects approached him and demanded his car keys at gunpoint before hopping in the vehicle and forcing him to drive to the nearest bank, authorities said.

At Citizens Bank, 1991 S. Sproul Road, the victim told tellers he was being held captive and staff called police, according to the release.

Darby residents Sonny Francis Michelotto, 25, and Francis Weiner, 48, were arrested soon after, the department said. Investigators said a spare key to the victim's vehicle and a gun were later located in Weiner's car.

Each is charged with robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy, and related counts, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.