GF Mourns Loss Of Delco BF Killed By Police During Car Meet On I-95

Allegrini failed to yield to troopers trying to contact him during a car meet on the highway at mile marker 21 near Penn's Landing around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The Glen Mills man struck two troopers, prompting one to fire his service weapon. Allegrini was struck by a bullet and pronounced dead at the scene. The involved Troopers sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Allegrini's girlfriend, Reagan Hocking, of West Chester, is left mourning his loss.

She remembered him in a statement to Daily Voice as "the most beautiful soul i have ever met. He could instantly light up any room he walked into. When I met him, my life changed for the better."

Reagan said Ant got her through difficult times and brought good ones, too.

"He was a lover of cars, the gym, and many more," she said. "He cared deeply for his friends and family. He would never hurt anyone and was always well spoken.

"What happened was an act of injustice and he deserves the truth to come to the surface. I will always love him and i know he is hurting looking down on all of us."

The shooting happened as troopers were responding to reports of cars and pedestrians illegally blocking the roadway, authorities said. The vehicles were reported to be racing, doing “burnouts” and “drifting."

Similar incidents had been reported earlier in the evening with Pennsylvania State Police requested to assist the agencies handling. Additionally, prior to troopers' arrival, a report of shots fired was received and those responding were informed.

Ant's friends posted condolences as shock of his death spread.

Pennsylvania State Police, along with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, continue to investigate.

