Garage Truck Crushes Delco Sanitation Worker To Death

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Ridley Park, borough police said in a statement. The employee was on the 200 block of West Hinckley Avenue when he was struck and fatally injured, the department wrote.

Police identified the victim as a 30-year-old man.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the employee worked for JP Mascaro and Sons of Audubon, and confirmed that they are investigating the death.

JP Mascaro and Sons, officials noted, has no past OSHA inspection history.

Daily Voice has reached out to the company for comment.

