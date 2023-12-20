The first blaze broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of West Tioga Street in Franklinville, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story rowhome, but firefighters brought the flames under control within about 15 minutes, according to PFD.

One unidentified woman was killed and one neighbor was displaced, authorities said.

Then, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to a storage unit on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue in the Northeast, the department said.

The all-hands response brought roughly 60 PFD members to the scene and they brought the fire to heel by about 3 a.m., said authorities. One injured firefighter was treated at the scene before being hospitalized, according to the spokesperson,

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the causes of both blazes, PFD added.

