Fourth Suspect Arrested For Attack On Off-Duty Cop In Philadelphia

Jones, 38, was wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of PPD Officer Eric Rodriguez on May 12.

Marshals said he was hiding in a hotel when law enforcement tracked him down around 11:30 a.m. He surrendered without incident, authorities said.

Officials have said several people assaulted Rodriguez on Oxford Street and stole his gun. Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury.

Three people other than Jones have since been charged: 23-year-old Cian Dennis, 24-year-old Khamil Brown, and 24-year-old Yusef Coleman.

