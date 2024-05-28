Partly Cloudy and Breezy 82°

SHARE

Fourth Suspect Arrested For Attack On Off-Duty Cop In Philadelphia

Arthur Jones was arrested by US Marshals in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 28. 

Arthur Jones was arrested in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

Arthur Jones was arrested in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday. 

 Photo Credit: US Marshals Service
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

Jones, 38, was wanted in connection with the assault and robbery of PPD Officer Eric Rodriguez on May 12. 

Marshals said he was hiding in a hotel when law enforcement tracked him down around 11:30 a.m. He surrendered without incident, authorities said. 

Officials have said several people assaulted Rodriguez on Oxford Street and stole his gun. Rodriguez was treated for a black eye, facial bruises, and a leg injury.

Three people other than Jones have since been charged: 23-year-old Cian Dennis, 24-year-old Khamil Brown, and 24-year-old Yusef Coleman.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE