Four Gunmen Killed Pedestrian In Philadelphia Ambush, Police Say

Police said the victim was walking along the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when the gunmen hopped out of a car and ambushed him. The 22-year-old was shot multiple times and died from his injuries, according to PPD.

The suspects were in a dark grey 2018 Mercedes S560 with dark tinted windows and silver trim lines along the lower section of the doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is offered.

