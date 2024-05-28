Partly Cloudy 82°

Four Gunmen Killed Pedestrian In Philadelphia Ambush, Police Say

Investigators are seeking four suspects in a deadly Philadelphia shooting on May 18. 

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
Police said the victim was walking along the 5400 block of Baltimore Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when the gunmen hopped out of a car and ambushed him. The 22-year-old was shot multiple times and died from his injuries, according to PPD. 

The suspects were in a dark grey 2018 Mercedes S560 with dark tinted windows and silver trim lines along the lower section of the doors. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip on the PPD website. A $20,000 reward is offered.

