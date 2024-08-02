Former Police Corporal In PA, Tom Takacs Sr., 53, Dies, Department Says

Retired Darby Borough K9 Police Officer Thomas "Tom" Takacs Sr., 53, of Upper Chichester (formerly of Norwood and Tinicum) passed Friday, July 26, 2024, at home, according to his obituary posted by the Marvil Funeral Home.

Tom "retired in 2009 after 10 years of service," as written in his obituary. Before he was a police officer, Tom was a K-9 officer at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

He enjoyed hunting in Maryland, fishing the Jersey Shore, and spending time with his buddies like those at Delaware County FOP Lodge No. 27, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his three children — including his namesake Corporal Tom Takacs Jr. who is "following in his father’s footsteps as a Darby Police Officer," the department said. Additionally, 5 grandchildren and a brother survive him, as stated in his obituary. His funeral was held on Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Marvil Funeral Home.

Donations in his name can be made to Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, 555 E. North Lane, Conshohocken, PA 19428 or https://www.fbbcf.org/donate

Click here to read his full obituary on the Marvil Funeral Home website.

